McIntosh building ready for leasing after receiving upgrades

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One historic building downtown has gotten some much-needed upgrades. But most of the work is done and now the building is ready for leasing.

The McIntosh building on Ohio avenue has been around since 1913 and housed a number of businesses along the way.

“There was a piano company here, there was a tire sales company, there was grocery stores,” McIntosh Building co-owner John Dickinson said.

When Dickinson and his business partners purchased the building last year, they knew they had a lot of work ahead of them.

“Pretty much everything it needed new plaster on the walls, it needed brick work, it needed to get new bathrooms, new heating, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical. Ceilings needed a lot of tlc,” Dickinson said.

The building was built as one but Dickinson and his partners have separated the building into 2 separate spaces.

With the inside work almost done, the building is ready for leasing.

“We want retail because we think downtown needs more retail but it could be retail. Medical, insurance, medical services, but we’re really leaving everything out there. We’re not really taking anything off the table,” Dickinson said.

Because the building is in the historic district, Dickinson and his partners have had to get clearance from the Landmark Commission and Texas Historical Commission as well as the standard city blueprints to approve all of the improvements.

City officials say it’s a pleasure to see people working to keep historic buildings alive.

“A lot of what makes downtowns and communities unique are what people travel to go see.

Downtowns are fantastic and are known for the unique character of that community. So it’s opportunity to showcase our heritage tourism opportunities,” Karen Montgomery-Gagne said.

“Through the pandemic everything just kind of slowed down. Which was too bad because downtown was on a roll as far as revitalization. Now as things are easing up on those guidelines, it’s getting back to being in full swing. This area is gonna start booming here this year,” Dickinson said.

And Dickinson hopes downtown gets back on a roll as Texans look to work through the pandemic.

Dickinson also says he and his partners have purchased more buildings downtown and hope to get working on those very soon.