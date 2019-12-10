McInturff withdraws from 13th Congressional District race

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls resident Kevin McInturff is no longer running for U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry’s seat.

McInturff said on Twitter “Because I was unable to secure enough signatures to qualify for the Republican Primary on March 3rd, I am officially dropping out of the race for the Texas 13th Congressional District.”

His departure from the race still leaves more than a dozen Republican candidates after former U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry’s seat.

McInturff said “I would like to express a special Thanks to Keith Gilmore for all his hard work and I would like to thank everyone who supported me. I wish all the other candidates the Very Best as they continue on with their campaigns.”

The primary election day is March 3, 2020.

