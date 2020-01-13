McKinney BBQ expands

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After five years of serving loyal customers from their food truck, McKinney BBQ is opening doors on their new location.

You can now head over to Burkburnett Road and enjoy your choice of smoked brisket, pulled pork and ribs or whatever your go-to is, all while sitting down and taking it all in.

McKinney BBQ has been looking forward to this for a while now and owner James “Skipa” McKinney is ready for the challenges that come with a bigger location. And with more people comes more food.

“The amount of food to cook, you know a food truck can cook a set minnumum cause it only holds so much, but being in a building, ain’t no such thing as ‘I’m out’… keep on cooking and keep on cooking,” McKinney said.

Once settled in, McKinney said he’s going to get the weekend specials rolling for more variety for everybody.

And although closed on Sunday and Monday’s, you can check out McKinney’s BBQ’s new location Tuesday through Saturday.

To check out the full menu, click here.