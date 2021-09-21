McKinney man charged with assault of teen in Burkburnett

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A man from Mckinney is in the Wichita County Jail on a $200,000 bond for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Burkburnett girl last week.

Wichita County Jail booking

19-year-old Chase James Jones is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to an affidavit.

The alleged assault was reported to Burkburnett police on September 15. A parent of the girl told a detective that Jones had been found hiding behind a door.

He said Jones waived his rights and agreed to speak to officers on the scene.

Police say Jones said he had driven about 170 miles to break up with his girlfriend whom he had met on a dating app.

He said he learned she was not 18, but 13, and that “one thing led to another” and they ended up having sex.

The detective said Jones said he knew it was wrong and he was ready to face his punishment.