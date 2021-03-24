McKinney man drowns at Rednecks With Paychecks, according to reports

SAINT JO (KFDX/KJTL)—A 23-year-old McKinney man drowned Friday, March 19 after the pickup truck he was driving went into a swimming hole at Rednecks With Paychecks.

According to the Bowie News, it happened at around 3:30 p.m. during their annual spring break event.

Ian Miller, 23, of McKinney, reportedly drove through a mud pit, went over an embankment and continued into a swimming hole, where his vehicle began to sink in the water.

Several people jumped in the swimming hole and tried to reach him, but none were successful, according to reports.

The Bowie News also reported Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas is looking into why the event did not obtain a mass gathering permit.

This incident makes at least the sixth death at Rednecks with Paychecks since 2015, one of which was a 10-year-old boy.

In October 2019, a marine reserve veteran died from a closed head injury after falling off a UTV during the Rednecks with Paychecks Fall Mudcrawl, the second death of that year at Rednecks with Paychecks.

In March 2019, a 25-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries from a head-on ATV collision. He was taken off life support a few days later and died.

In May 2016, a 34-year-old man died when a four-wheeler he was driving flipped while going up a hill.

In 2015, 10-year-old Nicholas Torres died at a Fort Worth hospital after being severely injured when he drove his ATV into the side of a pickup truck.

In addition to the six reported fatalities, multiple injuries and arrests have been reported at the event since its inception in 2011.

In 2017, a Saint Jo man was injured after a 15-pound rock was kicked up by a passing ATV and hit him in the face.

In March of 2013, Montague County Sheriff’s arrested three people for DWI at the event, and 30 others were arrested for offenses ranging from resisting arrest to public intoxication.