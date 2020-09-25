UPDATE: McNiel Avenue reopens ahead of schedule

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — UPDATE: Friday, September 25, 2020, 2:55 p.m.

McNiel Avenue south of Call Field Road is now open.

Repairs were concluded early Friday afternoon ahead of schedule, allowing the road to reopen.

The City of Wichita Falls reported Friday both the southbound and northbound lanes of McNiel Avenue south of Call Field Road are closed.

The closure stems from a water main leak that has been repaired, and street crews are currently working to repair the road.

Pending any unknown issues, city officials anticipate the road to reopen Saturday, September 26.

Officials advise drivers to use caution when traveling in this area.

Please find the full press release from the City of Wichita Falls below: