WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A student from McNiel Junior High is in custody and facing felony charges after creating a false alarm, according to WFISD’s official Facebook page.

See the Facebook post from WFISD below:

This comes the same day as parents of McNiel Junior High students expressed concern over an alleged threat made by a student against the school Monday night.

WFISD released a statement Tuesday morning, stating no threat was made after an investigation was conducted.