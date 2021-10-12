McNiel Middle School evacuated

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls middle school has been evacuated Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials with WFPD, McNiel Middle School has been evacuated on October 12 around 12:30 p.m. due to a bomb threat.

An email that was sent out to WFISD parents said that the bomb threat came through an online tip line.

The email also said that all students are safely outside the building while local police and fire investigate the validity of the threat.

Please stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.

