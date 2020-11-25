Meal on Wheels provides Thanksgiving meals despite 2020 challenges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — At the end of March, Meals on Wheels reduced their daily meal deliveries to once a week.

Back in June, officials hoped to return back to their daily deliveries but a lack of volunteers held them to three days.

Despite all these changes, the non-profit has been delivering meals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and that won’t stop with Thanksgiving.

Some volunteers have been delivering throughout the pandemic, and they said it’s worth their time and effort to give to those in need.

For more than 50 years, volunteers have given their time, effort and gas mileage to Meals on Wheels.

Delivering hot and cold meals daily to senior citizens around Wichita Falls.

With the COVID-19 pandemic changing the daily service to once a week and then to three times a week, some volunteers haven’t wavered in their support.

“We’re doing okay for ourselves, but I know other people aren’t,” Dana Dodd, Meals on Wheels volunteer, said.

“We have some people on a route that. Meals on wheels is their only contact for the day,” Isla Dodd, Meals on Wheels volunteer, said. “You can tell because they want to visit with you and tell you about their life so we know that sometimes we’re the only contact they have.”

Terry Sims has been using Meals on Wheels for over a year and said he is spending Thanksgiving by himself, but because of the program, he can enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal.

“Because of this, I got hot food to eat every day,” Sims said. “I don’t have much money to live off of. Really is nice to know people that care enough to give me some food to eat.”

Before volunteers celebrate their own Thanksgiving, they are spending their holiday giving to others.

“We should be helping people,” Samuel Pak, Meals on Wheels volunteer, said. “That’s what thanksgiving is supposed to be about. Being thankful for what we have and sharing with people that don’t have it.”

“It’s bigger than me. I know that and I enjoy being part of it,” Dana Dodd said.

A beautiful thing that feeds not only the body but the soul as well.

“It’s more than just food. It’s contact with them, checking on them, Meals on Wheels can check on them every day and see how they’re doing so it’s a beautiful thing,” Isla Dodd said.

Meals on Wheels is always needing volunteers to deliver food.

To volunteer, click here.