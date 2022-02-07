WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the snow melted, all seems right in the world again here in Texoma with schools and businesses back to normal, making it a very busy morning at Meals On Wheels.

So, those who pitch in to help, like 10-year volunteer Andy Wilson, are eager to check on their clients.

“Whenever I haven’t seen my people in a few days you know the first thing I wonder, of course, I wonder if they’re eating,” Wilson said.

The regular routes for last Thursday and Friday were canceled, so it’s always a welcome sight for everyone involved.

“Just to be able to see their face and check on them to make sure they’re alright and just to see them walk to the door, I know that they’re alright to get their meal,” volunteer Eleanor Williams said.

And that’s from four-year volunteer Williams to two-year Meals On Wheels driver Rob Noble.

“I deliver between 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 meals a day, when a volunteer doesn’t show up, that’s when I drive,” Noble said. “I just enjoy people, I enjoy the people here and the clients that we call on.”

Not only getting back into the everyday routine but also going beyond just making sure they get their meals.

“You know, I see quite a few people,” Wilson said. “And I’m sure they appreciate it, they usually say thank you and everything like that so that’s good to hear.”

Helping those in your own community and creating lasting bonds. So for those like Williams pitching in is a no-brainer.

“You know, do something with that free time I have to help people, you know, I hope someday somebody will help me, I might be in this situation one day,” Williams said.

And they are always needing drivers because when they don’t have enough, Noble picks up those routes and he had 3 separate routes by himself Monday alone!

