WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kid’s Community Champions Day is a day for kids of all ages to give back to our community and help out with the daily Meals on Wheels deliveries.

Giving back to our community is something we all should do, and mom Katelyn Bashford said it’s never too early to start.

“I just really want to instill in them to have a servant’s heart,” Bashford said. “I don’t want to just live in our community, we want to serve our community.”

Once a year, Meals on Wheels gives kids of any age the opportunity help to deliver meals. This year, about 95 kids signed up to volunteer.

“On a regular day, 40% of our Meals on Wheels clients see no one except for their volunteer each day,” Meal on Wheels Director Amanda Culley said. “So we deliver to 800 clients Monday-Friday, so it’s a big impact when we’re able to bring the kids in and just give them a different view of future leaders in our community and just a different smiling face.”

Kid’s Community Champions Day is a great way to get your kids out of the house, and these little helpers knew exactly what they were there to do.

“Because we give them food. Because we help them if they can’t help themselves,” volunteers Bryle and Huntleigh said.

“If serving is below you, leadership is above you,” Bashford said. “So it’s very important to me that my kids learn to give back.”

Bashford delivers to about 18 homes every Monday and encourages everyone to get up and do their part.

“It literally takes me 45 minutes a day,” Bashford said. “That’s 45 minutes that you could be wasting watching Netflix or serving 18 people in your community.”

The Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels program is always looking for volunteers, so if you’re interested in taking part, check out their website here.