WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Some changes are happening from here on out for residents who receive Meals on Wheels deliveries.

During the remainder of the shelter-in-place order, seven meals will be delivered to clients each Monday.



They will include one hot meal, and a combination of frozen and shelf- stable meals.



Meals on Wheels is also looking for volunteers, if you are interested you can call the number (940) 322-6232.