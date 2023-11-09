WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As November carries on and the air gets chillier, Meals on Wheels has made it its mission to spread warmth and wellness throughout the area.

Meals on Wheels Wichita County is holding its fifth annual Blanket and Sock Drive to benefit our community’s seniors, disabled and homebound in need throughout the entire month.

Starting November 9, 2023, Meals on Wheels hopes to collect 1,000 fleece blankets and 1,000 pairs of socks, according to nonprofit officials. Inexpensive blankets can be found at Walmart from $3 to $10, and fuzzy socks can be found at Walmart from $3.50 to $6.

Those who would like to donate may drop off the blankets and socks at the Red Door located at 1000 Burnett Street any time this month or at the Walmart on Lawrence Road between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on November 28.

Meals on Wheels said they appreciate all donations and contributions to those in need in the Wichita County community.

To learn more about how Meals on Wheels makes a difference in Texoma, visit their Facebook page or website.