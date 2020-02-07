Meals on Wheels deliveries back on track after bad weather

After canceling deliveries for our most recent snow days, Meals on Wheels volunteers were delivering meals on doorsteps Friday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/LJTL) — Volunteers with Meals on Wheels were delivering meals to doorsteps Friday after inclement weather and dangerous road conditions forced them to cancel deliveries for most of the week.

Among the top priorities for Meals on Wheels officials is ensuring their clients are well fed and their volunteers are safe.

One of the ways Meals on Wheels accomplishes this task is planning for inclement weather.

Officials with Meals on Wheels said plans to deliver meals ahead of weather events, like the recent snow impacting much of Texoma, are put in place months in advance.

When bad weather approaches, volunteers find joy in taking care of the homebound individuals who benefit from the program.

“They are my friends, we have made friends and it’s just like going to visit your friend,” Meals on Wheels volunteer Sandy Haywood said.

“We get to deliver bags of food that are like soups and crackers and different things in case of snow days for them to just keep,” Haywood said.

But that is not all.

“If there is a particular person or ‘MOW’er that you’re concerned with, pick up the phone and call them, just be sure that they are okay,” Haywood said.

Director of Marketing and Development at The Kitchen, Pam Hughes Pak, said to make up for snow days where volunteers can’t deliver, clients are given three winter meals in November.

“We’d rather be safe than sorry, so we want to make sure everybody is gonna be okay,” Pak said.

The goal is to ensure all clients are healthy and fed, even on the days when volunteers can’t make it out.

Pak also encourages residents to check on their neighbors when they can.