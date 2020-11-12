Meals on Wheels delivering inclement-weather meals next Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Meal on Wheels will be delivering inclement-weather meals along with their regular Wednesday hot meals on Nov. 18.

These meals are delivered every year as a precaution in the case that bad weather does not allow Meals on Wheels to deliver safely.

“We want to ensure every client will be fed without jeopardizing our faithful volunteers on bad weather days,” said Jackie Hamm, CEO of THE Kitchen.

Every senior, disabled and homebound recipient will receive three shelf-stable meals.