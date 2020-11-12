Meals on Wheels delivering inclement-weather meals next Wednesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Meal on Wheels will be delivering inclement-weather meals along with their regular Wednesday hot meals on Nov. 18.

These meals are delivered every year as a precaution in the case that bad weather does not allow Meals on Wheels to deliver safely.

“We want to ensure every client will be fed without jeopardizing our faithful volunteers on bad weather days,” said Jackie Hamm, CEO of THE Kitchen.

Every senior, disabled and homebound recipient will receive three shelf-stable meals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News