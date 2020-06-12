Meals on Wheels delivers special care packages to clients

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Volunteers with The Kitchen and Meals on Wheels spent their morning packing boxes of food and supplies for their clients. But what makes these care packages different than the normal meals volunteers deliver each week.

These packages consisted of eggs, milk, cereal, cheese, butter, among various other foods. Director of Special Programs Lisa Williams said these packages are essential for the folks who have been confined to their homes.

“We’re trying very hard to help them get some different things in their home, some things that they desperately need,” Williams said.

The boxes were delivered Wednesday and Thursday morning to every Meals on Wheels client in the area.