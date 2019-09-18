Meals on Wheels husband-wife team urge others to help program short on volunteers

Wichita Falls (KFDX KJTL) — The Meals on Wheels program in Wichita Falls has been spinning with a shortage of volunteers which means others are forced to pick up the slack.

One couple is encouraging others to take the time to help seniors by delivering a hot meal.

Every Wednesday and Friday, the Hutchings are hitting the road to keep elderly and disabled folks in Texoma fed with a hot lunch or dinner through Meals on Wheels—something they’ve been doing for a few years since they both retired.

“I volunteered, he volunteered, so he has been the driver and I have been the runner, so to speak it’s really been something,” MOW volunteer Rick and Mary Hutchings said. “We felt satisfied doing, and that we were doing a service.”

However, one of the most important community volunteer programs in Wichita Falls is in a crucial bind.

“I could probably use about 10 more volunteers on Fridays,” volunteer coordinator Cindy Humphrey said. “It takes about 20 minutes to deliver. A lot of people do it on their lunch hour.”

Every week the agency gives out meals to 850 seniors, but to Mary and Rick, those they deliver to aren’t just another face, but friends.

“It’s very satisfying,” the Hutchings said. “More people need to do it. They don’t realize we all go about our day and don’t think about this sometimes.

You can do this—the need is there.”

Whether serving the needy or serving those who need company, officials with Meals on Wheels said they hope folks can take the Hutchings’ lead and lend a hand.