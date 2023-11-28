WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With colder winter temperatures upon us, folks with Meals on Wheels of Wichita County are asking for your help as part of the organization’s 5th Annual Blanket and Sock Drive.

Meals on Wheels officials were in front of Walmart on Tuesday morning, November 28, 2023, collecting blankets and socks for the hundreds of clients they deliver meals to on a daily basis in order to help keep them warm this winter season.

Director of Marketing, Sierra Darnell said they are looking to collect at least 1,000 fleece blankets for their clients, which is why they have added a new way for you to donate, online.

“A lot of people really don’t want to get out. Maybe it’s cold, maybe they’re away,” Darnell said. “So, we’d still like for them to be able to participate if they want to because it’s super simple, easy, and convenient for them.”

If you would like to make a donation to Meals on Wheels, you have until the last day of November to drop off blankets and socks in person at 1000 Burnett Street, or you can order blankets and have them shipped directly to Meals on Wheels.

For more information on how to do so, click here.