Meals on Wheels officials to launch Kid’s Community Champion Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Meals on Wheels officials will launch their first Meals on Wheels Kid’s Community Champion Day in August.

Kids of all ages are invited for a day of giving at The Kitchen on Aug. 7.

The Kitchen Chief Executive Officer Jackie Hamm said this was inspired by one parent who brought her kids by The Kitchen to help with preparation and deliveries.

One parent said she is happy to know she and her kids were able to plant a seed and hopes that other parents will do the same.

“I want everybody to know, that it just took 45 minutes out of our day to go and visit some seniors and that made a difference in their day because sometimes we are the only people that they see that day,” parent Ivonne Wineinger said.

Wineinger said her kids had a blast volunteering and meeting the seniors in our community.

The deadline to sign up is Friday, Aug. 2 and an adult is required to participate with the kids.

