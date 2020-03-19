Meals on Wheels prepares for closure during coronavirus outbreak

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Meals on Wheels program for Wichita Falls has had to make changes because of coronavirus concerns but they are still delivering meals to clients. And The Kitchen on Burnett Street that prepares the meals is giving meal deliverers masks and gloves to protect clients.

Also as a COVID-19 precaution, The Kitchen is preparing more than 12,000 non-perishable meals for clients in case of closure. These meals are usually delivered to clients on the weekends, but The Kitchen wants to make sure their clients are safe and well-fed.

“We are packing 12,000 meals in case we have to shut down for two weeks,” The Kitchen’s Director of Special Programs Lisa Williams said. “Absolutely our seniors are most important and they need their food so we will be prepared if that comes.”

The Kitchen posted on Facebook asking for volunteers this past Friday and they received an overwhelming response. More than 45 volunteers helped The Kitchen pack meals for their clients and were all equipped with gloves and masks as well.

The community rallied around Meals on Wheels just a few weeks after Mayor Stephen Santellana proclaimed this month as Meals on Wheels March for Meals Month on March 8th.