Our homebound and elderly neighbors who depend on Meals on Wheels need your help now than ever.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — THE Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels program will be preparing inclement weather meals for Meals on Wheels clients on Thursday, November 5th, from 9:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m.

Rotary Southwest volunteers will be preparing the shelf-stable meals and delivery of meals will take place the following week. THE Kitchen provides three inclement weather meals to clients in case volunteers are unable to deliver meals on bad weather days.