City of Wichita Falls to temporarily suspend water disconnections
Meals on Wheels receives huge influx in volunteers, but still need help

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Meals on wheels has experienced a huge increase in volunteer delivery drivers! CEO of The Kitchen, Jackie Hamm said Monday morning they had a line of cars down the street ready to pitch in and help the community. She said they are also preparing for if a “shelter in place” law goes into effect.

Hamm along with several volunteers have been hard at work bagging up roughly 13-thousand meals. These meals are expected to last each recipient for two weeks. Hamm saID they support they received speaks volumes about the community.

“The biggest hearts in the world. As soon as we issue a plea that we need volunteers our phone starts ringing and we are able to get everything done that we need to get done,” Hamm said.

Now although The Kitchen has received an influx on volunteers. Officials there said they are about 15 volunteers short for Tuesday’s deliveries. If you would like to volunteer, click here.

