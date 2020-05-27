Breaking News
Meals On Wheels resumes daily hot meals June 1

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The folks with The Kitchen and Meals on Wheels are excited to begin serving daily hot meals to Red and Green Door Senior Centers clients again starting Monday, June 1.

In a statement from CEO Jackie Hamm, volunteers will receive meals through the drive-thru only.

Meals will be not be served in the building but will be provided through drive-up services until further notice, and clients must place orders by 3 p.m. the day before meal delivery.

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m.—noon.

Contact Denise Ainsworth at 940-322-6232 to schedule and order those meals.

To learn hot to volunteer, call coordinator Cindy Humphrey a 940-322-6232.

