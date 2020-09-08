Meals on Wheels returning to daily delivery starting Oct. 5, 55 volunteers needed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— THE KITCHEN’s Meals on Wheels has announced they’re returning to daily deliveries starting Monday, October 5.

“During COVID-19 we have all experienced the impact isolation can have on a person. It affects the emotional and mental well-being of the elderly, disabled, and homebound we serve in our community. The extended period of isolation can be as detrimental as the virus itself,” CEO Jackie Hamm said.

During most of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meals on Wheels has been delivering several meals to clients and their pets once a week and calling clients to perform wellness checks.

Preparation is underway for October 5, but 55 more volunteers are needed for delivery.

If you are interested in being a Meals on Wheels volunteer, click here to fill out the application.

You can also email the application or request one by email at volunteercoordinator@thekitchenwf.org.