Meals on Wheels: Small volunteers have big impact on clients

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kitchen and Meals on Wheels are looking for some volunteers, but not just anybody, they are looking for kiddos to help deliver at the beginning of August.

It’s all part of their “Champions Day” program where usually some familiar faces throughout the city pitch in and help deliver meals but this time they are reaching out to the younger generations.

Director of Special Programs for The Kitchen, Amanda Hansen said what better way to brighten up a client’s day than to have a smiling young face at their door and said it provides an opportunity for the kiddos to see how much of an impact volunteering can have.

“I think with our clients they are always excited to get to see any of our volunteers but especially our kiddos in this community, so it certainly brings a smile to their faces and I think it brings a smile to our volunteers and the children’s faces that they get the opportunity to give back and do this as well,” Hansen said.

Kids Champion’s Day will be on August 5th. It is completely free to sign up, each child volunteer will need to be accompanied by someone 18 years or older and have their own transportation.

The deadline to sign up is July 26th but Hansen said they will make exceptions for late sign-ups. If you are interested in signing up, click here.