Meals on Wheels volunteer tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In a press release, THE Kitchen Meals on Wheels was notified by the Wichita County Health Department that a volunteer has tested positive for COVID-19.

This person delivered meals prior to testing.

THE Kitchen has been in contact with each person on the delivery route to explain symptoms and provide information.

“We have spoken with each client on the delivery route and will continue to follow-up individually in the coming days” The Kitchen CEO Jackie Hamm said.

On Friday, March 27, 14 days of shelf-stable meals were delivered to our homebound clients during shelter-in-place order. None of the 14 meals were affected.