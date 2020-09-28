Meals on Wheels volunteers needed to serve homebound neighbors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Our homebound and elderly neighbors who depend on Meals on Wheels need your help now than ever.

Due to the pandemic, The Kitchen has seen the number of volunteers lessen and they understand why they are hoping to get some more volunteers to help them continue their mission.

While they hoped to start daily deliveries next week, The Kitchen officials had to reduce that to three days per week because of a great lack of drivers.

Director of Special Programs Lisa Williams said they needed approximately 55 drivers, they have 40 now and are still hoping more volunteers sign up.

“We are trying to go back to five days a week because our clients are certainly feeling the isolation and depression so we need to get back to where we can see them again,” Williams said.

Williams said many of their volunteers are older community members who have chosen to wait out COVID-19 or have chosen not to come back so she is hoping other people will step up and give about an hour of their time.

To find out how you can volunteer for Meals on Wheels follow this link.