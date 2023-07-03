WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For staff at Meals on Wheels, the day before any holiday, volunteers are twice as busy as usual.

“We just have to make sure that our clients are always fed some of them, the only contact they have is with our volunteers so we just have to make sure they have food for every day,” Humphrey said.

Volunteer Coordinator, Cindy Humphrey said on top of the usual hot meal they deliver daily, an additional frozen meal is packed for the next day, something Humphrey said wouldn’t be possible without the many volunteers that step up to help those in need.

“Our volunteers are some of the best of the best in Wichita Falls they do this out of the goodness of their hearts and we truly couldn’t do this without them,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey said they can always use all the help they can get.

“It is a great way to give back to the community, we’ve got all sorts of routes open anywhere from probably 20 minutes to an hour, it just depends on the length of routes so you know its just part of their day that they can give back,” Humphrey said

Visit the Meals on Wheels website to sign up and learn more.