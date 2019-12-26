Meals on Wheels weekend program needs packing volunteers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — The Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels program is in need of volunteers to pack roughly 1600 weekend meals each week.

Meals on Wheels serves hundreds of people in Texoma who are unable to leave their homes.

The volunteers are needed on Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Meals on Wheels building, located at 1008 Burnett Street.

“Unlike the weekday meals, it is 100% funded by our community, so we are always looking for donations for that because it is a very important program,” Marketing Director Pam Hughes said. “Right now, 51% of our clients tell us if they didn’t have that program, they would go hungry on Saturdays and Sundays.”

Call (940) 322-6232 to see how you can help.