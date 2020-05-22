Meat alternatives for grocery stores

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Grocery store shoppers will likely continue to see higher prices and more limited selections of meat in the coming weeks as processing plants hit by the coronavirus struggle to get back up and running. The shortage is pushing consumers to get creative- both shopping and in the kitchen.

Meat in high demand and short supply. “The last few times I’ve been to a Ralph’s, they limit the number of products like two beef, two chicken, two pork.” The pandemic forcing several plants to close and slowing production. Although health experts say Americans shouldn’t panic. “You can get a lot of protein from foods other than meat.”

Dietitian Audra Wilson said the average woman needs 50 to 60 grams of protein per day and the average man 70 to 80. Those can come from foods like dairy, eggs, seafood, and plant-based proteins including beans and legumes. “I think it of as an opportunity to explore some new types of proteins, to maybe find some recipes, get in the kitchen and try cooking these new types of proteins and maybe creating some new weekly staples for the family.”

Shoppers can also try different cuts of meat or new ways to source it. Mint creek farm, near Chicago, offers community-supported agriculture shares. Where members receive weekly or monthly meat and egg deliveries as well as a la carte options.



Online sales are booming, “We’re adding extra support in the office and we’re hoping to hire on our farm soon and we’re not on the only ones doing that. There are other local farms doing that based on this increase in demand.”

Consumers searching for new links in a food supply chain disrupted by a pandemic.

To find a meat or produce community supported agriculture program in Texoma click on the link.