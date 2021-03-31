Meat processing plant coming to Nocona

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — After city council approval last week, a meat processing plant is coming to Nocona.

Nocona Meat Company will be built next to Fenoglio Boot Company and across from Nocona Cemetery. The five acres of land was donated to the Nocona Economic Development Corporation in 1997 by Kate Davis.

The company will be headed by longtime cattle company owner John Caussey, his son-in-law Frank Garrett, and Red Barn Butchers owner Eric Kennedy.

Caussey said the impact of COVID-19 on meat processing plants inspired the trio to start their own.

“A lot of the meatpackers were closed down because of it [COVID-19}. Eric, in his position, was having a hard time getting meat products that he needed,” John Caussey said. “So we were selling him cattle and having them processed 200 miles from here.”

The plant will handle choice and prime beef and will also have a store.

Officials with the EDC say they will give the company the land in five years, if the plant supplies 15 jobs and has an annual payroll of $500,000.

Caussey said they hope to begin construction sometime next week and open by September.