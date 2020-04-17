Mechanics offer car maintenance tips amid COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With many in Texoma staying at home, they may find some problems once they fire up their car for the first time in weeks or even months.

Vice President of Rose’s Auto and Truck, Kelly Kimbrew said that calls have decreased over the past few weeks and said since opening back in 1987, she’s never seen anything as serious as this COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve never closed down for anything before, so it is kind of scary to think that business has dropped so much, and we’re all struggling,” Kimbrew said.

Kimbrew said the lack of business could be due to fear of folks not wanting to get out to get their car in the shop, which is why they are going above and beyond and offering a new type of service.

“Set up the appointment, then we would go to the residence and pick up the vehicle then drive it back to the shop and take care of their needs,” Kimbrew said.

She said the customers have nothing to worry about when the vehicle is returned because they are taking precautionary measures to ensure the vehicle is completely sanitized.

“We wipe down the steering wheel, the dash, the console, anything that we might have touched, the key area,” Kimbrew said. “We even wipe down the keys. We wash our hands all the time. When the vehicle comes in after we’ve sanitized the keys we wash our hands.”

Texoma Fleet Auto Repair ower John Welker has some tips to help keep cars in tip-top shape despite potentially parking in the driveway for long periods of time.

“You ought to start your car and let it run, maybe drive it around a few blocks and get it out,” Welker said. “If it sits there for a week or two, then it should be fine, but if it’s going to be several months, then it needs to be started and ran.”

Both Kimbrew and Welker said it’s also important to only take your car to the shop right now if it’s a needful repair to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

If folks don’t have the means to get their car into the shop at the moment and would like Rose’s Auto to come and pick it up, call at 940-696-5801 for information on assistance.