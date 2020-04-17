1  of  5
Medical professional stress importance of safety as snake sitings rise with warmer weather

Local News

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Every year nearly 7,000 in Texas are bit and a few die from venomous snakes, and with warmer weather coming that means snakes will be more active.

Officials at United Regional are reminding the public to be aware when outside as well as keeping a closer eye on children when playing outside.

While medical professionals are diligently handling the COVID-19 crisis, doctors encourage snakebite victims to get to the nearest medical center immediately because the safety of everyone is the top priority.

The best thing people can do to prevent a snake bite is to clean ant debris around the house keep the grass cut and trimmed. As well, people should wear appropriate footwear, so if someone was going to wear short sandals or flip flops makes sure to maintain short grass or a paved surface.

United Regional professional Dr. Bret May said if a person is bitten by a venomous snake on the hand, remove all jewelry because the area will begin to swell.

