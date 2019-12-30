Medicine Park announces Plunge Week 2020 activities

COMANCHE CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— Medicine Park announces a new winter initiative “Plunge Week 2020.”

It begins with the Polar Plunge Prom, a catered semi-formal dance to be held at the Medicine Park Music Hall on Friday, January 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Planned activities for this event include Polar Shuffleboard, SnoBall Corn Hole, Movie Lounge and Outdoor Cigar Bar. Prom music from the 40’s through the turn of the century will be featured as well as a video retrospective of the town.

Tickets at the door will be $25 for singles and $40 for couples. Table sponsorship’s will be available for $250.

Advance tickets can be purchased at EventBrite.com (sold as singles only online). Space is limited, get your reservation in now.

The Traditional Polar Plunge will take place on Saturday, February 1 at 2PM. Music from Smiling Bob English will accompany the festivities.

Starting Monday, February 3, a week-long series of events are scheduled at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. This is a great opportunity to stay and play in Medicine Park. Short and long-term lodging will be available.

Among the planned events is a Guided Creek Walk, Native American Flute Ensemble, a Winter Walk in the Refuge including a catered lunch, Poetry Reading by Hayden Saunier at the Branded Bear, a Morning Dulcimer Concert and evening jazz groups in the town’s restaurants.

For a complete schedule of these activities, go to MedicineParkPlungeWeek on Facebook or visit www.medicinepark.com.

Capping off the week is a concert featuring the guitar duo Loren Barrigar and Mark Mazengarb.

These internationally acclaimed flat-pickers will take the stage of the Medicine Park Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 8. Tickets are $30 each and available online at EventBrite.com.

To learn more about Mark and Loren and get a preview of their musical skill, visit https://www.lorenandmark.com/.

Below is a detailed list of each event.