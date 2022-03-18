MEDICINE PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Nestled deep in the Wichita Mountains, you’ll find the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center.

After being shut down due to the pandemic, the doors are now open and the aquarium is flourishing more than ever.

Since 2017 the Medicine Park Aquarium has been vital in educating those visiting on the native animals and different species in the area.

“We’re here to show and to educate the public on what’s in their backyard in Southwest Oklahoma,” Executive Director of Medicine Park Aquarium Rainette Rowland said. “We have field trips where we bring them in and have stations where they can come in and learn.”

Deputy Director Nicole Brown was one of those visiting students when she was younger and said her experience is what led to her working there later down the road.

“I graduated from high school here, and I went off to college and came back because I found out they’re doing an aquarium in my home town; who wouldn’t want to come back? But this is always what I wanted to do – is working with animals my whole life,” Brown said.

It’s staff members like Brown that Rowland said is one of the main reasons they’ve been so successful.

“On snow days and days that we can’t be open to the public, our staff still comes up because obviously we have to feed the animals daily and some twice a day, so it takes quite a bit of undertaking to do that, but they’ve got it down to a pretty good science,” Rowland said.

The aquarium is a nonprofit and is solely run on donations and sponsors – something that Brown said is vital in order to continue its mission in educating the public.

“People can donate money, obviously,” Brown said. “We do take donations of food: there’s a list on our website of foods that you can donate, and time if anybody ever wants to come and volunteer and be a part of our internship program or volunteer, you can always donate time.”

From bobcats to creepy crawlers, plenty of fish and so much more, take the short drive across the Red River and visit the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center and help them continue to prosper while educating the public for many more years.