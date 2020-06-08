Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center to celebrate 3 years

MEDICINE PARK, OKLA. — Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center will be celebrating its three year anniversary.

For the past three years, Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center have been a local attraction and learning center for young students. On June 10th, they will be celebrating those 3 years.

“We’ve got some cookies from our local bakery Mrs. Chadwick’s Bakery until the supplies last. The first better come early I think. Those are great cookies and they’ll be some door prizes. I think we’re gonna introduce 2 new members of our critter chat team,” MPANSC executive director Doug Kemper said.

Along with the critter chat team, the aquarium is filled with animals that live in the water like fish, eels and turtles. But they also have animals that live outside of the water. Even with an already diverse range of exhibits, there is still more to come.

“Next major exhibits: maybe a cougar, possibly black bear then eventually we’ll have a nocturnal house with bats and possums and armadillos and lots of exciting stuff. So we’ve got a master plan that we’ll keep expanding. We have another exhibit that’s already designed and we can expand for the next 20 years and have something new to see almost every year,” Kemper said.

And for MPANSC, they hope the next 20 years go just like the past three have. Kemper also said a bobcat and coyote exhibit should be on display towards the end of the summer.