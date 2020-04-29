Medicine Park Aquarium set to re-open May 1

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center will re-open its doors to the public May 1 at 10 a.m.

The Executive Director, Doug Kemper, said “We support our Governor’s choice to re-open businesses in the state. We talked extensively with the Board of Directors and our staff to ensure everyone was comfortable re-opening and will be taking extra measures to clean the facility and encourage social distancing while visiting. Those who are comfortable visiting will be free to do so.”

The admissions desk will be working to space out groups upon entry and signs regarding social distancing are posted and hand sanitizers are placed throughout the Aquarium.

The six-acre Terry K. Bell Memorial Trust botanical garden and outdoor exhibit, and the 10,000 square foot McMahon Foundation Aquarium building offer plenty of room for visitors to explore while distancing safely.

“We are definitely ready to be open and want to help out local businesses in Medicine Park. All the businesses here took a heavy hit while being closed so we encourage people to visit downtown Medicine Park as well. We’ll have free individually wrapped sugar cookies from Mrs. Chadwick’s bakery for the first 50 who grab them.” said Deputy Director Rae Rowland

During the month of May there will be no feeding shows or critter chats to further support social distancing. Patrons should also know that Turtle Towne is still closed for repair.

Visitors should be sure to check out the new River Otter exhibit sponsored by the McCasland Foundation. This exhibit features two adorable river otters, Sam and Dean, and opened just before the facility closed. The Quail Encounter, sponsored by the Arvest Foundation, is also relatively new. This walk-through aviary allows guests to sit and feed northern bobwhite quail. Both are great outdoor experiences for the family.