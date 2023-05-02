MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center have announced a new baby on the grounds.

According to a press release, Beau the American alligator is the latest addition to the outdoor exhibits at the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center, located in Medicine Park, Oklahoma, off Highway 49 near the Wichita Mountains just outside of Lawton.

Beau the American Alligator is the newest member of the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center (Photo courtesy MPMNS Staff)

“Beau is an adorable two-year-old American alligator that we now have on display next door to Turtle Town,” Nicole Brown, Deputy Director of the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center said. “Beau is pretty small at 23 inches, weighing roughly 20 ounces, and just tons of fun to watch.”

Beau’s addition to the aquarium comes as two long-time Medicine Park residents were re-homed after they outgrew the facilities in Medicine Park, alligators Missy and Cooper.

Rainette Rowland, Executive Director of the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center, said both Missy and Cooper were well cared for and grew to a healthy size, which was too large for the space they had available at Medicine Park.

“We have re-homed them to another great conservation facility that can better accommodate their size as they continue to live out their lives,” Rowland said.

Beau can be seen daily during regular operating hours at the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday thru Sunday.

About the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center

Founded in 2017, The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center is dedicated to conservation through education – bringing people, nature, and science together with fun and interactive experiences.

This unique eco-tourism attraction has over 90 native and non-native fish, reptiles, birds, amphibians, and mammal species on exhibit.

The center also has a seven-acre botanical garden featuring plants native to Oklahoma.

For more information, visit their website and follow MPMNS on Facebook.