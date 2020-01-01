Meet, greet with 13th Congressional District candidate Josh Winegarner

(KFDX/KJTL)— On Friday, January 10, Josh Winegarner, a candidate for Texas’s 13th Congressional District, will be holding Meet & Greets in House District 68 with special guest State Representative Drew Springer.

Texas’s 13th Congressional District, which encompasses much of House District 68, consists of 41 counties in the Panhandle, Texoma, and North Texas, stretching from Texline to Gainesville and includes Amarillo and Wichita Falls.

“We should all take on the responsibility to meet and vet the candidates for this critical open seat to the United States Congress, and these Meet & Greets are an excellent way to engage with the constituents of HD68, one on one, in their hometowns,” Rep. Springer said.

Rep. Springer is currently serving his fourth term in the Texas House of Representatives. He currently serves as Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture and Livestock and is also a member of the House Committees on State Affairs and Local and Consent Calendars.

Below is a list of meet & greet schedule on Friday, January 10: