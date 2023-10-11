WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Each mayoral candidate will be publically addressing Wichitans’ burning questions at the city’s first-ever Fireside Chat.

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce will open up the floor to locals in the public forum this Friday, October 14, 2023, as the four candidates directly discuss their plans to serve and their visions for the city’s future.

Candidates Beverly Ellis, Carol Murray, Scott Poenitzsch and Tim Short will sit down in a one-to-one meeting to answer any questions the public may have, according to Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber Ron Kitchens.

“We are blessed with incredible candidates for the upcoming city election, women and men who have a vision for our city and are truly people of high character,” Kitchens said.

Attendees should come prepared with questions they may want to ask the candidates.

“I would love to see you join us on Friday,” Kitchens said. “You have my commitment that you will hear insightful conversation, meet some great people, and aid in deciding our future.”

The first-ever Fireside Chats will be held at the Wichita Theatre on their Dinner Stage from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To ensure you’re registered, visit the event’s website.

Please note that companies in attendance must be members of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.