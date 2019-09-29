Texoma Politics Now

Meet the Press moderator analyzes fallout of impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON ( KFDX/KJTL) – Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd shared his thoughts on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump with Texoma Politics Now host Nicholas Quallich.

Top democrats say the impeachment investigation into President Trump could wrap up by the end of the year.

Three top Democratic House chairmen on Friday subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to turn over documents related to the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

The subpoena, which was issued by the Foreign Affairs Committee in consultation with the other two panels, is the first since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched the formal impeachment inquiry earlier this week.

In the Trump-Zelenskiy call, which took place days after Trump withheld congressionally approved aid to Ukraine, Trump pressed Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

NBC News contributed to this report.

