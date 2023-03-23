ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — A meeting was held Thursday evening at the Royal Theater in Archer City, where officials with the Archer County Museum and Art Center discussed raising the $3.8 million needed for the former jail to house all the artifacts now in storage.

They also heard from those in attendance about items they have to contribute and how to go about raising funds.

Callie Lawson, executive director for the museum, said further improvements to the old jail will be another way to bring people to visit Archer City.

“Archer City does have a large draw with Larry McMurtry and the book stores and things like that, and this will be another spot that they can learn more about the cultural and history side of Archer County,” explained Lawson.

On Saturday, March 25, you can attend a guided tour of the jail at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The tour will provide a unique opportunity to see all three floors of the jail building. Official will also discuss how jails used to function, as well as the restoration work to come.

