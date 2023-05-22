MEGARGEL (KFDX/KJTL) — The town of Megargel is experiencing a water shutoff and will be under a boil order notice when water returns.

According to the city secretary of Megargel, the water was shutoff Monday morning, May 22, due to a leak.

The leak on the east side of town drained the City’s storage tanks. The water was shut off to allow the tanks to refill.

Once the tanks are refilled, the water will have to undergo quality testing.

At this point, it’s not known how long the boil order will be in effect for or when the water will be turned back on.

