Member of organized Walmart shoplifting scheme pleads guilty

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A teen who was part of an organized theft ring targeting a local Walmart pleads guilty.

On Tuesday, now 20-year-old Ethan Ashley was sentenced to 5 years probation for engaging in organized theft, according to court records.

Wichita County Jail booking

Police believe Ashley was one of about six people who worked as a team shoplifting at a Wichita Falls Walmart on at least eight separate times over a one week period in 2020.

Police said other suspects are juveniles. They said the thieves worked together in different roles and took electronics, computers and accessories, sporting goods, groceries, and miscellaneous items.

Police said Ashley is seen on surveillance video taking part in the thefts, loading them in suspects’ vehicles and driving a vehicle.

They said at least three suspects, including Ashley, pawned items at a pawn shop.