Members of Junior League Wichita Falls reflect on their community impact

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Junior League Partners in Education Co-Chair Shera Rasmussen says from day one, joining the Junior League has been an eye-opening experience.

“I had never been part of a nonprofit organization before I joined the Junior League so it has really opened my eyes to needs in our community and I think that this has given me an opportunity to kind of do my part to lead this committee to work with this group of women to make as big of an impact as we can,” Rasmussen said.

For the past forty years, this group of diverse women have shared a passion of improving the quality of life in Wichita Falls through supporting community projects, both financially and with volunteer assistance.

“The Junior League is made up of women in the community who are all volunteers at heart so our mission is to serve the community and other nonprofits within the community,” Megan Litteken Co-Chair, of the PIE committee for Junior League Wichita Falls said.

Litteken says a big focus recently has been working with local schools.

“As the PIE committee we are partners in education so we work mostly with Zundy and Burgess Elementary Schools,” said Litteken.

With the Junior League’s other impactful projects, that outreach has quickly grown to impact schools all across the WFISD.

“The Pink Pantry also reaches girls within the school districts to combat what we call ‘period poverty’ so just supplying them with feminine hygiene products that they may not be able to afford. Other things like Heart, That’s a mentorship program for the junior highs that we have here so one on one mentoring between a junior league volunteer and a preteen or teenaged girl,” Litteken said.

Litteken says being able to surround herself with a group of dynamic women and make a difference alongside them is the best part.

“My role is just leading the charge, empowered women, empower other women so just seeing that we are able to give back to the people and the kids that are our future in our community is just super rewarding,” Litteken said.

“The Junior League does so much for our community so it really is an incredible organization to be a part of,” said Rasmussen.

The Junior League has plans to be around in this community for another 40 years.