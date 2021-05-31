Members of Thomas Fowler American Legion Post 169 recognize Memorial Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of the Thomas Fowler American Legion Post 169 and those in the community are remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Many people came out bright and early to the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Cemetery Monday morning. They did this to place more than 3,000 flags on the headstones of those who served.

Vice Commander with the Thomas Fowler American Legion Post 169, Michael Kurtz, said even though it was raining it was an honor and privilege to recognize those who died for our country.

“Some of them didn’t get to come home,” Kurtz said. “Some of them came home and brought it with them. Some of them suffered physical and mental effects of those wars when they came home.”

If you walked around Crestview Monday, you may see some other things on graves. On several headstones and markers, there are sometimes coins that have special meanings.