WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An issue with the ceiling above the stage at Memorial Auditorium is forcing the cancellation of a concert this weekend from the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra.

City officials said it is not a structural issue, and safety measures are being taken to address a problem with loose fire protection coating on structural steel beams above the stage.

Officials said canceling is in the best interest of the safety of the performers and hope to have the issue fixed as soon as possible.

The concert was supposed to be Saturday, February 26, 2022.