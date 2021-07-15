Memorial car wash for Nathaniel Lewis to benefit Youth Opportunities Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a grand jury decided to not indict someone for the death of a 19-year-old Wichita Falls man, the victim’s family will be honoring his life by giving back to a local non-profit.

Nathaniel Lewis was shot and killed during an altercation inside his Stone Ridge apartment home back in December. In his memory, his family will be hosting a car wash Friday, July 16, and Saturday at the Taco Bell on Southwest Parkway.

All donations will go toward the Youth Opportunities Center. The car wash will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.