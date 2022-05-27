WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has released an adjusted trash pickup schedule for the week of Memorial Day, May 30, as city facilities will be closed.

The trash pickup schedule in Wichita Falls has been adjusted as follows:

Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, May 31

Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, June 1

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, June 1

Regular services will resume Thursday, June 2

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday, May 30, both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, May 31

For questions or more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.

You can find the full press release from the City of Wichita Falls below: