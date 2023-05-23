WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has released an adjusted trash pickup schedule for the week of Memorial Day, beginning on Monday, May 29, 2023, as city facilities will be closed.
The trash pickup schedule in Wichita Falls has been adjusted as follows:
- Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Regular services will resume Thursday, June 1, 2023
- The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday, May 29, 2023, and both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, May 30, 2023
For questions or more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.