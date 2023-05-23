WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has released an adjusted trash pickup schedule for the week of Memorial Day, beginning on Monday, May 29, 2023, as city facilities will be closed.

The trash pickup schedule in Wichita Falls has been adjusted as follows:

Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, May 31, 2023

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Regular services will resume Thursday, June 1, 2023

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday, May 29, 2023, and both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, May 30, 2023

For questions or more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.